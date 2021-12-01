The Rock reveals his Pro Wrestling Mount  Rushmore

The Rock reacted to a Fite TV tweet about people's choices for their 'pro wrestling Mount Rushmore'. He went on to reveal that Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair had the top 3 spots. The fourth spot was a tie between the Undertaker, Pat Patterson, and Jackie Fargo.

The Great One is never shy about sharing his opinion on Twitter and stated that the Mt. Rushmore question was one of his favorites. Notably, The Rock can't decide which specific four he wants and put six names on the list. For good measure, he jokingly says that both he and Dusty Rhodes "are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin' devastating elbows."

"Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions. Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Ric Flair. [The fourth] spot is a three way tie [between] Undertaker, Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo. Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby," tweeted The Rock.

Some of the names that The Rock listed are GOATs in their own right. The Rock and Hulk Hogan had a couple of memorable matches, while his feud(s) with Steve Austin was one of the best of all time. The Rock famously faced Ric Flair in a tag match at WrestleMania 20 though they did face each other one-on-one on an episode of WWE RAW.

With The Undertaker, The Rock had many matches and was better for it. The Rock has always credited the late Pat Patterson for helping him get his foot in the door at WWE, and of course, he was the first-ever Intercontinental Champion. Interestingly, he was both a one-time WWE Hardcore Champion and 24/7 Champion.

Perhaps the one wrestler that The Rock mentioned that some modern fans might be unfamiliar with is Jackie Fargo. He was a prominent figure in the NWA, winning multiple titles, and is considered a wrestling legend. Indeed, if The Rock is putting him on his Mt. Rushmore, there is merit to it.

How many WWE World Championships did The Rock win?

Most fans remember The Rock winning his first WWE/WWF title at Survivor Series 1998 when he 'beat' Mick Foley for the title. Of course, as some may recall, it was unclear if Foley had submitted. The Brahma Bull turned heel on the night by joining The Corporation, and the rest is history.

At the end of his run, The Rock won 10 WWE World Championships. 8 of these were with the WWE title, while the other two were with the WCW title. Before it became unified as the Undisputed title, it was already being referred to as the 'World Championship.'

