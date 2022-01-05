The Rock sends a message after historic title change at WWE NXT New Year's Evil

The Rock recently responded to an incredible moment between Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker after NXT New Year’s Evil went off the air.

The NXT Championship was won by Bron Breakker. Soon after his victory, his father Rick Steiner joined him inside the ring to celebrate the emphatic victory.

Rick Steiner is a former WWF Tag team Champion, having won the titles with his brother Scott Steiner in the past. His son, Bron Breakker now looks to be following in his father's footsteps in terms of winning titles and championships.

The official Instagram handle of WWE NXT captured the moment and posted it online.

Check out the Instagram post by WWE NXT below:

The Rock took note of the heartwarming father-son moment and responded by stating in a comment, “Very f***ing cool.” The Rock definitely seemed to have appreciated the moment that occurred between Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker.

Check out The Rock’s response to the reunion of Bron Breakker and Rick Steiner:

The Rock's short but very proud response

Is The Rock done as an in-ring performer?

The Rock last appeared for a match in WWE back in April 2016, at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan. The match was won by The Rock but The Great One did so in just a few seconds.

As of right now, there seems to be no proper indication regarding the in-ring return of The Rock. It pretty much is a matter of if and not when The Rock will return to WWE for another match.

According to rumors, it has been reported that The Rock might share the ring with his cousin Roman Reigns in the near future. Reports have somewhat indicated that the former WWE Champion might return for a feud against The Tribal Chief over the WWE Universal Title.

However, nothing has been confirmed. The Rock is still busy with his career in Hollywood and is on the back of a huge success, courtesy of the movie Red Notice.

