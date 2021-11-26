The Rock surprises Navy veteran at movie theatre and gifts him a new truck

WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had a huge surprise for a fan who was in a cinema to watch the actor's latest film Red Notice.

Red Notice is The Rock's latest Netflix film, which stars three of the world's most famous people: Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The film had a limited theatrical release on November 5, 2021, before digitally debuting on the platform on November 12, 2021.

The Brahma Bull recently invited fans to a special theater screening of Red Notice and stated that he wanted to do "something cool" for all of them. Other than free concessions and ice cream, Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez was treated to the biggest surprise of his life as The Rock gifted him his own 'custom truck'.

The former WWE Champion said he gathered as much information as he could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, it was Oscar’s story that touched him the most.

The Samoan later shared the heartwarming moment on his Instagram.

The Rock also revealed that he initially wanted to give away the Porsche Taycan, which he drives in the movie Red Notice, but the Porsche team didn't agree to it.

The Great One also gave Oscar a letter to read out which thanked the veteran for his service and told him to enjoy his brand new ride.

The Rock's film Red Notice was heavily promoted on Survivor Series

Red Notice, starring The Rock, was featured heavily on WWE programming this week. The biggest mention of the movie came when Vince McMahon emerged from his vehicle with a golden egg at Barclays Center.

The WWE boss claimed that it was Cleopatra's Egg and it was worth $100 million. Shortly after, the egg went missing and Vince McMahon was far from pleased. He set Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to work on finding out where the egg went. Austin Theory emerged as the taker of the egg on this week's RAW and eventually got a title shot against Big E on WWE RAW after a surprising turn of events.

The Rock was heavily touted to make an appearance at Survivor Series but it didn't transpire. WWE even had a battle royale as a tribute to the Great One.

