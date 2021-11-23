Young WWE star revealed as culprit behind stealing Vince McMahon's Cleopatra Egg; gets title shot

On the WWE RAW after Survivor Series, Vince McMahon learnt that Austin Theory was the star who stole Cleopatra's Egg. The WWE Chairman gave Theory a shot at Big E's WWE Championship on the Red brand.

At the Survivor Series pay-per-view, McMahon brought along a golden egg called Cleopatra's Egg, which he said was given to him by The Rock. But, before the end of the show, the egg, which was worth $100 million, was stolen. McMahon ordered Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to find the egg before the end of RAW.

Pearce and Deville searched high and low for the egg and were told to bring the culprit to him by Vince McMahon. The WWE boss was informed that the culprit had been found, which turned out to be Austin Theory.

McMahon asked Theory why he stole the egg, to which the former NXT star said he took it to click a selfie with the egg. The WWE Chairman was, at first, furious, but then had a change of heart and gave Theory a chance to win Big E's title on the RAW after Survivor Series.

Reason behind the addition of the egg segment on WWE television

A report has revealed that WWE added the egg storyline to promote The Rock's Red Notice film. The paid partnership between WWE and the Netflix film will reportedly earn WWE a cool sum of money.

The Rock was mentioned a few times at Survivor Series, including by Vince McMahon during his backstage segment with Roman Reigns.

Red Notice has broken a few records, securing the biggest opening in Netflix history, and also getting an audience score of 92%. The action comedy film stars The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

