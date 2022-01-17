The Rock set to go head to head with Monday Night RAW

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock, is all set to challenge the next episode of WWE's Monday Night RAW.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock in the WWE, enjoys a huge fan base across the world. He is not only one of the most popular WWE Superstars to have ever stepped foot into the squared circle but also a huge Hollywood star. His 2021 release Red Notice became the most-watched film in the history of Netflix last year.

The former WWE Champion will be one of the special guests on The ManningCast this Monday for the NFL wild card playoff encounter featuring the Cardinals and Rams.

Meanwhile, WWE RAW is also set for a power-packed episode around the same time.

The former WWE Champion has already confirmed his presence on the show, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning. The 49-year-old will be live at 8:45 pm ET.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock 🏾



TWO MANNINGS 🏼



THREE FANNY PACKS 🏽‍♂️ 🏻‍♂️ 🏻‍♂️



Tune in to



THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET



@omahaprod

#TheBiggestShowYet ONE ROCKTWO MANNINGSTHREE FANNY PACKS🏽‍♂️🏻‍♂️🏻‍♂️Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning.THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET@omahaprod ONE ROCK⚡️💪🏾TWO MANNINGS 🏈💪🏼THREE FANNY PACKS 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET💯🏈@omahaprod#TheBiggestShowYet 💥 https://t.co/I8FSTfkFW8

Could The Rock possibly return to the WWE?

There has been a lot of talk about the Great One's potential return to the WWE and a possible match against his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported that the former WWE Champion was expected to appear at Survivor Series to spark a feud with Roman Reigns, which was planned to be concluded at WrestleMania.

Last year's edition of Survivor Series marked the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut with Vince McMahon's company. The pay-per-view honored his rise to fame and also helped promote his film, Red Notice.

WWE @WWE



#Rock25 Get ready to salute @TheRock all month long in honor of the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut. Get ready to salute @TheRock all month long in honor of the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut.#Rock25 https://t.co/ntEjToXX3u

Also Read Article Continues below

Much to the disappointment of fans, The Rock was not present at the event and ultimately WWE changed its plans for WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar is now most likely to take on Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Though the storyline has changed drastically, it would be interesting to see if the company once again decides to fuel the rumors of the Great One's return.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku