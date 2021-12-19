×
Create
Notifications

"I'll always be grateful"- The Rock sends heartfelt message to legendary WWE Hall of Famer

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment!
The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment!
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
News

Former WWE Champion The Rock took to Twitter to praise WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart for mentoring him early in his career.

Bret Hart recently became the first pro wrestler to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. The ceremony for the event featured specially recorded videos from a couple of old friends of Hart’s including The Rock.

Canada’s Walk of Fame official Twitter account later thanked The Great One for his appearance, to which he replied with a tweet about how Hart took him under his wing when he didn’t have to.

“My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then. He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment,” The Rock tweeted.
My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then 😊 He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment 🥃 twitter.com/cwofame/status…

The Rock wasn’t the only name from the wrestling world making an appearance for Hart’s big night as former WWE superstar Chris Jericho delivered the induction speech for the Hitman.

The rock has praised Bret Hart previously for helping me out during his initial WWE days

The Rock has always made a point of expressing his admiration for Bret Hart. The former WCW champion was reputedly one of the kindest veterans to the budding star when he joined WWE as Rocky Maivia in late 1996.

“I’m always happy to shine light on those who impacted my life early in my pro wrestling career. Bret Hart treated me so good, took me under his wing and gave me great advice. Respect the business, save your money and never let those as****es bring you down. The rest is history,”- The Brahma Bull Tweeted earlier this year.
Im always happy to shine light on those who impacted my life early in my pro wrestling career. Bret Hart treated me so good, took me under his wing and gave me great advice. Respect the business, save your money and never let those assholes bring you down. The rest is history 🥃 twitter.com/Joelluminerdi/…

Bret Hart even refused to beat the rising star on RAW once, even though that was what was originally booked. Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were reportedly very upset that The Hitman had the finish changed.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Bret went on to leave WWE for WCW shortly after losing the WWE Championship to Michaels in the infamous Montreal Screwjob, while The Rock became the face of WWE, winning a number of world championships in the process.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Roxanne Smith
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी