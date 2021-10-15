"I do have that goal to unite our country," The Rock discusses a future US Presidential Run 

In a recent interview, WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said that he is not completely ruling out running for President of the United States. Maybe even as soon as 2024:

"[We have done] a small amount of research and analysis to see where this [support] comes from and to see what it could look like in the future. [The] Indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028," said The Rock, Vanity Fair (h/t Yahoo! News)

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

newsweek.com/46-want-dwayne… Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸 Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸

newsweek.com/46-want-dwayne…

The Rock went on to say that while he would never say never to future political aspirations, he most likely would not run anytime soon. While the Hollywood star is unapologetically patriotic, he does not feel that he would make a great presidential candidate; specifically pointing to his lack of political experience and understanding of policy:

"At the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And there’s no delusion here. I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today," said The Rock. (h/t Yahoo! News)

Back in March of this year, a poll showed that nearly 50% of Americans would support The Rock running for president. This followed an interview in February where The Rock stated that he would run for president if the people wanted him to:

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground,” said The Rock. (h/t Daily News)

The Rock has talked about running for US President Before

VANITY FAIR @VanityFair Overall, @TheRock is widely beloved—so much so that 46% of Americans (according to a recent poll) have some enthusiasm for Johnson running for president. “Indicators are all very positive” for 2024 and 2028, he suggests, but he doesn’t pretend to be a politician. Overall, @TheRock is widely beloved—so much so that 46% of Americans (according to a recent poll) have some enthusiasm for Johnson running for president. “Indicators are all very positive” for 2024 and 2028, he suggests, but he doesn’t pretend to be a politician. https://t.co/hvHOduivlW

Also Read

Back in 2017, The Rock spoke with GQ about the possibility of running for President. This followed the highly contentious 2016 election between former President Donald J. Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary R. Clinton.

"It’s a real possibility. A year ago it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.' I didn't want to be flippant," said The Rock.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Would The Rock win if he ran for US President? Yes! No! 0 votes so far