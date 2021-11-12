The Rock gives his honest thoughts on WWE's current women’s division

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently shared his opinion about WWE's women's division. The Hollywood superstar praised the company's group of talented competitors by stating that he is "very proud" of them.

WWE is currently in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut. The company recently confirmed that it will be honoring The Great One with an entire month's worth of content themed around him.

During an appearance on the Present Company podcast, The Rock discussed a variety of topics. In one highlight, the former world champion had nothing but praise for WWE's women's division. He stated that it's "spectacular," and he's glad to see all these performers doing great things.

"What’s great about this is where we are today and the impact that women’s wrestling has had on that industry today is really spectacular compared to 20 years ago," The Rock said. "Things were a lot different 20 years ago and even before that."

"Today, where they are at, they are headlining pay-per-views and really the female talent is, rightly so, being pushed to the front of the line and in these main event positions and they are all doing great, including my daughter," The Rock continued. "I’m very proud of all the women there."

𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 🃏 @SimoneGJohnson



Let’s do this.



@WWE

NXT For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.Let’s do this. @WWE NXT For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it. Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT https://t.co/5lSKbWnHf7

Clearly, The Rock appreciates the current state of the WWE women's division. As he mentioned, his daughter, Simone is currently training at the WWE Performance Center. At some point down the road, she might join stars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the main roster.

The Rock could potentially return to WWE very soon

Ahead of The Rock's 25th anniversary, fans continue to wonder whether he'll appear at WWE Survivor Series to celebrate. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast reported earlier this year that The Great One is expected to be present at the show. This report hasn't been officially confirmed yet, so it's unclear whether the WWE Universe will see him at Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, WWE recently posted a tweet in which it asked fans to come up with potential dream matches for The Great One. That being said, The Rock probably won't compete in the ring at any point soon. He has a busy work schedule, as a number of his movies are set to be released very soon. Nevertheless, a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is still a mouth-watering prospect.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about The Rock's comments? Sound off below.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with The Rock's comments? Yes No 1 votes so far