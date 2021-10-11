"Utterly amazing" - The Undertaker praises WWE debutant's first match

The Undertaker believes Bad Bunny set the bar “super high” for non-wrestlers who want to appear in WWE.

A lifelong WWE fan, the rapper teamed up with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. His performance was widely considered to be one of the best celebrity appearances in WWE history.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Undertaker spoke highly of the Puerto Rican star.

“Bunny set the bar, man. He set the bar super high. I’ll tell you what, of all the people that have crossed over and done some cameos for us, I mean, he killed it. Obviously it would be different doing the full schedule, but what he did… I thought it was utterly amazing. I was blown away by how good he was,” The Undertaker said.

Damian Priest’s career has gone from strength to strength since his WrestleMania tag team match with Bad Bunny. Speaking to BT Sport in September, the United States Champion said he “100 percent believes” his compatriot will wrestle in WWE again.

The Undertaker’s latest project after his WWE retirement

Undertaker @undertaker See if you can do what so many have failed to… can you harness the power of the urn and #EscapeTheUndertaker ?!? Now streaming on @netflix ⚱️ See if you can do what so many have failed to… can you harness the power of the urn and #EscapeTheUndertaker?!? Now streaming on @netflix ⚱️ https://t.co/bmv61Jn15o

While Bad Bunny’s wrestling career has only just begun, The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE.

Last week, Netflix released a new interactive special, Escape The Undertaker, which sees The New Day attempt to steal The Undertaker’s urn from his mansion. As part of the interactive experience, viewers are given multiple choice options to select what happens next in the story.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that the Netflix film is “tremendous” for children. However, he does not believe it is aimed at adults.

