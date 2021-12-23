The Undertaker's amusing response when former WWE Superstar offered to lend him some makeup (Exclusive)

Rico Constantino once jokingly asked The Undertaker if he wanted to borrow his makeup before a WWE event.

The Undertaker used to apply dark makeup to his eyes to make his Deadman gimmick appear more menacing. Rico, by contrast, wore outlandish makeup and glitter during his time as Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo’s on-screen stylist.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Rico recalled an amusing conversation he had with The Undertaker about their contrasting makeup styles:

“He’s putting on that little eyeliner under his eyes, and he’s got one done. He’s doing it real careful. He steps back, he looks at it, and I’m over there dabbing the stuff on. I look at him in the mirror and I go, ‘You know you could use some of mine if you’d like?’ He went, ‘No,’ and he turned around and walked away, and he just kept shaking his head.”

Watch the video above to find out more stories about Rico’s experiences working with John Cena and Ric Flair.

Rico praises The Undertaker’s WWE accomplishments

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. During that time, the 56-year-old competed in 27 WrestleMania matches and won seven world championships. He also reinvented himself by performing as two different characters: The Deadman and The American Badass.

Rico, who worked on WWE’s main roster between 2002 and 2004, praised the legendary superstar for staying relevant throughout his career:

“What made him so amazing for all these years, he kept reinventing himself. He kept doing it, kept doing it. My big thing was always trying to get him to pop. If I could get him to laugh, that was a win.”

Rico also said in the interview that he considers Billy and Chuck’s wedding in 2002 to be one of the greatest segments of all time. He believes the commitment ceremony would be even more fondly remembered if it occurred on RAW instead of SmackDown.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should The Undertaker headline the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022? Yes No 5 votes so far