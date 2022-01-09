The Usos have a new achievement in the first week of 2022

In the first week of the new year, the Usos have already managed to pick up an achievement that no other superstar in the WWE main roster has in 2022.

They have competed in two matches. Both matches were tag team bouts for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos currently hold the record for winning both their matches in 2022, something no other superstar has done till now.

Their first win came in the form of a successful title defense at the Day 1 premium live event against New Day. On the following SmackDown, the Usos once again retained against New Day in a physically demanding Street Fight.

It is interesting to note that Riddle has also raked up two wins in the new year. However one of them came at a tag team affair in NXT 2.0.

New Day members - King Woods and Sir Kofi haven't had the best start to the new year as they lost both their matches. Other superstars that have two losses are Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former WWE Champion Big E.

The Usos took down the New Day on SmackDown this week

The New Day gave the Usos a run for their money this week on SmackDown. The duo of King Woods and Sir Kofi were at their entertaining best when they almost snatched the SmackDown tag team championships from The Bloodline.

The two teams fought tooth and nail with the action spilling to the outside of the ring. Several foreign objects were also used during the Street Fight. The Usos somehow managed to survive the scare when they isolated Kofi and planted him with a 1D on the table for the win.

It was just another case of these two tag teams having tremendous chemistry in the ring. However, it may be time for WWE to mix things up and set up a different feud for The Usos heading into the Road to WrestleMania.

