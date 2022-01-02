The Usos use Hall of Fame team's finisher to retain Titles at WWE Day 1

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, had a surprise in store for the fans at the Day 1 pay-per-view. During tonight's show, Jimmy and Jey used the finisher of the legendary tag team, The Dudley Boyz, to pick up a hard-fought win.

After a crazy crowd-pleasing bout between the two teams, Jimmy and Jey Uso hit former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston with Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley's classic finisher, the 3D, to pick up the win.

The Usos retain without Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1

The card of WWE's "Premium live event" tonight was thrown into virtual chaos when it was announced that Universal Champion, and leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, had contracted COVID-19. However, the multi-time tag champions were able to defend their titles without their Tribal Chief cousin in the building.

The use of the 3D finisher is interesting considering that one half of The Dudley Boyz, D-Von, recently spoke about wanting to return to the ring to help the careers of his sons, Terrell and Terrance Hughes.

While the WWE Hall of Famer has stated he doesn't expect WWE head Vince McMahon to bring him back into a storyline, it's worth noting that nothing is ever off the table when it comes to the company.

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see what's next for The Usos on SmackDown. With Reigns out for some time, it will be interesting to see what direction Jimmy and Jey will take on the brand.

We could see a new team step up to confront them on this week's show, or they could continue to do the dirty work for The Tribal Chief.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and hope to see him back in the ring very soon.

