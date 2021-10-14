"They were dancing with Brock Lesnar"- WWE Superstar slams fans in heated rant

Mustafa Ali has lashed out at WWE fans for "dancing with Brock Lesnar" after the events of Money In The Bank 2019.

Ali is dubbed by many as one of the most underutilized guys on the WWE roster. The former RETRIBUTION Leader has expressed his anger over the way he has been booked on multiple occasions.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Ali didn't mince his words while letting out his raw feelings. He touched upon his injury in early 2019 that eventually resulted in the birth of KofiMania. He also took a jibe at Brock Lesnar and vented at the WWE Universe for getting behind him after his Money In the Bank 2019 win.

"I got the Money in the Bank spot, right? And then Brock Lesnar... a guy that’s not even in the match comes out and just pushed me off the ladder - where’s the hashtags for that?

"You mentioned one person did a hashtag, #JusticeForAli. Listen, I’m that same guy that came back from a serious, almost career-ending injury in weeks, and all I heard was, ‘Kofi, Kofi, Kofi,’ night in and night out. And yeah, I’ve moved on, I’ve moved on... Same thing at Money In The Bank. The next night, they were dancing with Brock [Lesnar]. Where was #JusticeforAli then?" said Mustafa Ali. [H/T CageSideSeats]

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE my name is mustafa ali. i am a muslim american. i am of pakistani and indian descent. i am one of the best wrestlers in the world. my name is mustafa ali. i am a muslim american. i am of pakistani and indian descent. i am one of the best wrestlers in the world. https://t.co/Y3A3STVMlh

Clearly, Ali is furious over how he has been treated in WWE over the last few years, and it seems that anger is now coming out on Mansoor.

Mustafa Ali's dreams were crushed by Brock Lesnar's surprise appearance

The 2019 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match was a hard-hitting spectacle. The final moments saw Ali attempting to retrieve the briefcase when suddenly, Brock Lesnar's music hit and out came The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar made quick work of Ali and climbed the ladder to unhook the Money In The Bank contract. Ali wasn't happy about the same and has spoken about it on many occasions.

Also Read

ًnol @reignsIegacy me explaining to the whole TL that mustafa ali SHOULD be the 2022 royal rumble winner me explaining to the whole TL that mustafa ali SHOULD be the 2022 royal rumble winner https://t.co/x4WTSb8JVm

Ali is set to face Mansoor in singles action at Crown Jewel 2021. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will take on the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Vishal Kataria