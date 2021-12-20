WWE Hall of Famer legitimately threw up on Michael Cole on live TV; Vince McMahon's reaction

Titus O'Neil threw up on commentator Michael Cole during a WWE segment. O'Neil was supposed to spit what he had in his mouth rather than legitimately vomit over the veteran commentator, according to JBL.

JBL and Cole were part of the WWE commentary team for a few years between 2012 and 2016. The duo worked together on both RAW and SmackDown. JBL is no longer on the team, but Cole continues to commentate, alongside Pat McAfee on SmackDown.

While speaking with Kane at the Steel City Con, JBL narrated a hilarious incident that took place on live television when Titus O'Neil threw up all over Cole. Vince McMahon apparently told the commentators to acknowledge the botch. JBL said:

"Titus was supposed to drink this pea soup and spit the pea soup out on Michael Cole. Well, he thought he was supposed to drink it and actually throw up. So he drinks it and throws up on Cole. Titus actually threw up on him on live television and Michael is out there with puke all over him and he says, I feel like I’m in a freaking frat party back in college. Vince goes, don’t acknowledge it. Don’t say anything about it. Michael is like, I’m covered in puke. You had a guy puke on me and you don’t want me to talk about it?!”(H/T Fightful)

JBL stated that Cole was the butt of several jokes.

Michael Cole wasn't a fan of humiliating WWE storyline he was in with Jim Ross

Jim Ross recently revealed that he and Michael Cole were not comfortable getting in the ring. He felt that a full-time WWE Superstar could've benefitted from the screen time.

"Somebody else could have used the TV time more, but that’s not how the creative went. Michael Cole didn’t like doing it either. I blacked his eye and chipped his tooth in that little skirmish," said Ross.

Cole has been in feuds with both Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler in WWE, while he also represented the Anonymous General Manager, apart from several other storylines.

