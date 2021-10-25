"Nobody knows what to expect" - Brock Lesnar receives praise from former WWE Tag Team Champion

Former WWE trainer Tom Prichard believes the industry needs more legitimate stars like Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is one of the few WWE Superstars who has also succeeded in both amateur wrestling and mixed martial arts. The 44-year-old won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship in 2000 and the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008.

Speaking on It’s My Wrestling Podcast, Prichard said Lesnar is so captivating due to his unpredictability and legitimate fighting background.

“The most legit guy in the business right now is Brock Lesnar in my opinion because you don't know, he is unpredictable, he's a bada**, he's legit. Nobody really knows what to expect from him when he walks out, and that's what we want. That's what you need, I think we need more of that to come back,” Prichard said.

While the majority of WWE Superstars are told to stick to a script, Brock Lesnar has more creative control than many of his co-workers. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported in 2019 that Lesnar is “the one who calls the shots” in his business dealings with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar dominated his latest WWE SmackDown segment

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell reviewed the latest episode of WWE SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk. He said Lesnar’s segment was “tremendous TV” for 35 minutes, but he did not enjoy the rest of the show.

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at last week’s WWE Crown Jewel event after interference from The Usos.

A day later, Lesnar brawled with Reigns and The Usos on WWE SmackDown before being separated by the men’s roster. Adam Pearce indefinitely suspended Lesnar after the altercation, prompting the three-time Universal Champion to hit the WWE official with two F5s.

This much is clear: we haven't seen the last of Brock Lesnar. We can expect to see him renew his grudge with Roman Reigns upon his return.

