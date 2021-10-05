Tommaso Ciampa believes Bron Breakker isn't prepared for "the moment" yet

Tommaso Ciampa thinks the WWE Universe needs to stop fantasy booking Bron Breakker in the main event of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Tommaso Ciampa recently sat down with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport to talk about all things WWE NXT. When asked about the WWE Universe trying to push Bron Breakker to the moon, Ciampa thinks people need to manage their expectations.

"I saw the Roman Reigns thing about WrestleMania and all that. [Bron Breakker] hasn't been on TakeOver yet, you know? He hasn't main evented a singles match yet," Tommaso Ciampa said. "I said it last week on NXT, and it's just how I feel, like you put him in a ring with a guy like myself who's 16, 17+ years deep and it's not just like sink or swim at that point. Like, I think the quote I used is "he was going to drown in an ocean of inexperience,' and it's not even about being prepared for the moment and [he] can't be prepared for the moment. So hopefully he's just able to take all the highs as well as the lows because he hasn't quite hit that point yet."

Tommaso Ciampa on the shoes Bron Breakker has to fill

Bron Breakker has a lot of pressure on him to succeed, from being the son of WWE legend Rick Steiner to the expectations of the WWE Universe. Ciampa believes it will be interesting to see how someone so young handles all that pressure early on.

"It's tough shoes to fill all around, from family all the way to just the predictions and the expectations and stuff," Tomasso Ciampa said. "Hopefully, [Bron Breakker] is able to just keep his head straight on, you know, that's the hardest part. I think he's 23, 24 years old, fairly new to the wrestling business as far as him actually being in a ring, so I don't know man. Like the sky is the limit for him, it'll be interesting to see how he handles the pressure. I think that's gonna be one of the key components to it."

Do you think fan expectations are already too high for Bron Breakker? Is Tommaso Ciampa the perfect opponent for Breakker to be in the ring with to learn and grow into the WWE Superstar fans hope he can be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

