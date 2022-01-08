Tommaso Ciampa involved in WWE SmackDown Dark Match against top NXT star 

WWE NXT Superstars Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa could be on their way up to the main roster. The duo was involved in a dark match before SmackDown this week.

Ciampa lost his NXT Championship to Bron Breakker at the New Year's Evil special this week, while Dunne is in the middle of a feud with Tony D'Angelo and will face him next week.

According to reports, Tommaso Ciampa was victorious in what was apparently a great match, and Dunne reportedly had his old entrance music.

Several NXT stars had previously participated in dark matches before main roster shows, where they had 'tryouts' for a potential main roster callup. Most were called up following their dark matches, with a few exceptions.

Tommaso Ciampa has been a part of WWE NXT since 2016

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the last standing pillars of Triple H's Black and Gold era of NXT. The Blackheart has been with the brand since 2015 when he debuted alongside Johnny Gargano in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

The company officially signed the two-time NXT Champion in 2016. Ciampa entered the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, losing to Johnny Gargano in the first round.

Since then, the NXT Star has been the heart and soul of the brand as he captured the top prize on two separate occasions. Ciampa's rivalry with Johnny Gargano was one of the best storylines of WWE in recent times.

However, things seem to be heading in a different direction now for WWE's third brand. It was revamped to NXT 2.0 in September last year and Bron Breakker defeating The Blackheart was the final nail in the coffin.

The recent release of Willian Regal marked a big change in direction in backstage roles, with WWE releasing almost all their staff during the black and gold era.

It's hard to predict what's next for Tommaso Ciampa in WWE, but superstars of his stature and wrestling style don't have an excellent track record on the main roster if the past is any indication.

