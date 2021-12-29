WWE reveals top 25 matches of 2021

We are on the verge of entering a brand new year. Meanwhile, WWE has released a list of the top 25 encounters of 2021, a year packed with breathtaking action.

This year, WrestleMania was held in the presence of fans while SummerSlam was sold out, making the latter a huge highlight. Alongside, the likes of Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, Hell in a Cell, and Money in the Bank made it a thrilling year overall.

From the exciting matches released by the WWE, the ones in which Edge and Roman Reigns performed are the clear winners in the men's division. Charlotte Flair is the main feature among the women with two of her matches booking a place in the top 10.

Edge has been stellar since his WWE return, and his mouth-watering encounter with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell bagged the top spot on the list. The WrestleMania bout between Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan, which will forever be remembered for Reigns pinning both challengers at the same time, clinched the third spot.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief has two more matches listed in the top 10. One was against John Cena at SummerSlam and the next was against Big E and Bobby Lashley on the 29th September episode of RAW. The matches grabbed 6th and 9th spots respectively.

WWE @WWE



wwe.com/article/25-bes… The Top 25 @WWE Matches of 2021! Did your favorite make the list? Find out NOW! The Top 25 @WWE Matches of 2021! Did your favorite make the list? Find out NOW!wwe.com/article/25-bes…

Take a look at the full list here.

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley's match at WWE Crown Jewel surprisingly bags 23rd spot

Goldberg took on Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel after the latter made it personal by attacking Goldberg's son.

Questions were being raised on Goldberg's abilities after he ended up on the wrong side of the referee's clock at SummerSlam against the same opponent. But you cannot doubt someone like Goldberg, can you?

The master of the Jackhammer speared Lashley off the ramp through the tables many feet below to demolish both the clock and The Almighty. Surprisingly, the match ended up outside the top 20 on WWE's list.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with WWE's list of top 25 matches of 2021? Which was your favorite match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria