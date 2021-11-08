WWE star Top Dolla on how Hit Row is similar to The Shield

Top Dolla has stated that his faction, Hit Row, doesn't have a leader, much like former WWE faction, The Shield.

Hit Row, the faction consisting of Top Dolla, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, were called up to the main roster following this year's WWE Draft. B-Fab was also a part of the faction before she was released last month. Hit Row was formed earlier this year on NXT.

On the After The Bell podcast, Top Dolla explained that neither him nor Scott are the leaders of the faction and that all members of the faction are leaders.

"A lot of people get mad saying, 'Swerve was the leader of Hit Row in NXT and now Hit Row sucks because Top Dolla is the leader on SmackDown.' There is no leader in Hit Row. Just like there is no leader in the Shield, there is no leader in Hit Row. We all are leaders because we all feel like we're stars. We all feel like we were waiting for our opportunity and it just so happened that it all came at the same time," said Top Dolla. (H/T Fightful)

The SmackDown star stated that the person who is the focal point of a feud on WWE television leads from the front in the faction.

Top Dolla wants Hit Row to feud with The New Day and The Bloodline in WWE

Hit Row is keen to face the best in WWE and Top Dolla has already set his sights on top factions like The New Day and The Bloodline.

"I literally can’t wait, and it could be with Swerve or Ashante, it could be either one as my partner, but you know, I’ve got to see The Usos and The New Day. I need that like I need air in my lungs," said Top Dolla.

Hit Row has featured on SmackDown over the last two weeks and had a segment with Sami Zayn on last week's show.

