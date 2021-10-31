WWE SmackDown star wants a match against The New Day and The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown superstar Top Dolla revealed a list of dream matches he would like to be involved in.

In a recent episode of Jobbing Out podcast, Top Dolla of The Hit Row stated he'd like to face Sami Zayn first and claimed he's a huge fan of him and heaped praise on his mic skills.

"The first person I would really want to face that’s on Smackdown is Sami Zayn. That’s because I’ve been a Sami Zayn fan forever. I’ve been a Sami Zayn fan before he was Sami Zayn. But yeah, Sami Zayn first. I think, when you talk about the best people on the mic in WWE today, he’s at the top of that list. He’s one of the best performers on the mic, bar none. So I would love to just be able to go back forth with him on the mic and in the ring."

He also pitched the idea of having a match between Hit Row, The New Day, and The Bloodline.

"I literally can’t wait, and it could be with Swerve or Ashante, it could be either one as my partner, but you know, I’ve got to see The Usos and The New Day. I need that like I need air in my lungs. For real for real, the match I would love, if we could find a way to pull it off, would be all three members of Hit Row vs. all three members of New Day vs. all three members of Bloodline. That’s a match for you.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Top Dolla also wants to face Rick Boogs on WWE SmackDown

Top Dolla also revealed that he would like to face Rick Boogs on SmackDown because the two had some great matches at the Performance Center.

"I’ve already had multiple matches with this person in the Performance Center, and he’s just me in the instance that he can do a lot of cool stuff in the ring, but his character stuff is what really makes him shine, that is Rick Boogs. I would love to face Rick Boogs on Smackdown. We’ve had us some really cool matches in the PC because he’s one of the few people that is actually strong enough, without my assistance, to do a move on me. Those are few and far between. I would love to wrestle him," Top Dolla added.

The entire Hit Row faction was drafted to SmackDown during WWE Draft 2021. Isaiah Scott and Top Dolla have already made their SmackDown debut in a tag team match and secured a win.

Edited by Abhinav Singh