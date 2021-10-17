Top WWE Superstar pokes fun at Bray Wyatt's release

Seth Rollins took a jibe at Bray Wyatt and Jon Moxley's WWE exit in his latest interview with Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack.

Seth Rollins is all set to enter Hell in a Cell to take on WWE Hall of Famer Edge on October 21. Ro has previously competed inside the unforgiving structure three times. Two out of his three Hell in a Cell opponents aren't in WWE anymore: Bray Wyatt and Jon Moxley.

Seth Rollins had a hearty laugh at the expense of his former WWE peers. Here's what he said:

"I've actually spent more time inside the cell than Edge has. And I'm capable of being more dangerous inside the cell than he is. And if you don't believe me, you can just ask the guys that I've been in the cell with. Oh, that's right... two out of three of them aren't here anymore [laughs maniacally]," said Rollins about Bray Wyatt and Jon Moxley.

How was Seth Rollins' performance against Bray Wyatt and Jon Moxley?

Seth Rollins started a feud with Jon Moxley following the implosion of The Shield in 2014. The feud finally came to an end inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake event. The finish to the match saw Rollins defeat Moxley due to interference by Bray Wyatt.

Two years later, Seth Rollins took on Kevin Owens inside the structure for the Universal title. Owens' then-best friend Chris Jericho interfered in the match and helped him defeat Rollins.

In 2019, Seth Rollins faced Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, "The Fiend," inside the Cell. The match featured a highly controversial finish that led to major outrage among fans. Rollins used a sledgehammer on a fallen Wyatt, and the official stopped the match to a loud chorus of boos.

Many dubbed the match to be one of the worst contests of all time. Seth Rollins had previously stated that he wanted to strangle Vince McMahon following his Hell In A Cell disaster with Bray Wyatt.

Seth Rollins and Edge's rivalry has reached a boiling point, and both men are determined to destroy each other at Crown Jewel 2021. Who will come out of the Saudi Arabia event with his hand raised?

