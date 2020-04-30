×
WWE News - Two huge world title matches and more confirmed for next week's NXT 

  • Next week's episode of WWE NXT promises to be awesome with two huge title matches!
  • Also, it will feature the debut of a highly-anticipated Superstar.
Since the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay PPV was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States and all over the world, the Black and Gold brand has tried its best to make amends.

In next week's episode of the Black and Gold brand, Adam Cole will defend the NXT Championship against The Velveteen Dream and Io Shirai will face Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship. Plus, Johnny Gargano will face Dominik Dijakovic after the latter challenged him to a match on tonight's episode.

Also, after weeks of hyping up his arrival through dark and disturbing vignettes, the recently renamed Karrion Kross will make an appearance on next week's NXT along with Scarlett Bordeaux.

Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

After making his return from injury, Dream has immediately gone after Adam Cole and made it clear that he wants the NXT Championship. On tonight's episode, an angry Cole promised that the dream will be over after revealing that NXT GM William Regal had made Cole vs. Dream official for next week.

Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai

After defeating Mia Yim in a non-title match tonight, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was confronted by Io Shirai who became the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship. The Genius of The Sky said that next week, Flair is hers.


