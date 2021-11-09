Unique stipulation revealed for Roman Reigns' match against 11-time champion on SmackDown this week

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to face King Woods this week on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE has revealed a unique stipulation for the match as Reigns and Woods will now battle for the rule of the Blue brand.

Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso faced King Woods with the stipulation that if he lost, he will have to bend the knee to the King. He lost the match and was about to bend the knee but The Tribal Chief stepped in and saved the day for his cousin.

The Bloodline then attacked Woods and Kofi Kingston before Roman Reigns sent a massive warning to the King of the Ring - “If you show up next week, I’ll show you what a real king looks like.”

The match between the two on SmackDown this week would be interesting. It is highly unlikely that Woods will pick up a victory over Reigns. WWE Champion Big E might appear on the Blue brand to save the day for his New Day brothers, setting up the Survivor Series clash between himself and Roman Reigns.

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

Roman Reigns and The Usos could face The New Day at Survivor Series 2021

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley stated during a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling that he thinks The Bloodline could face The New Day at Survivor Series 2021.

“Oh, we’ll win that one for sure. For sure. I think right now, Survivor Series, Big E and Roman [Reigns] already have a match set. So, I just watched SmackDown last night, and I saw Bloodline jump on Kofi [Kingston] and Xavier [Woods]. So, I think you might see The New Day against The Bloodline at Survivor Series. But you know there’s always opportunities for the Hurt Business…” said Bobby Lashley. (H/T 411 Mania)

Currently, Big E and Roman Reigns are scheduled to have a one-on-one "champion vs. champion" match at the show. However, looking at the current scenario on SmackDown, WWE may make this a battle between two of the top factions in the company.

But for that, they'll need to make some more changes as King Woods is currently part of Team SmackDown for the five-on-five elimination match against Team RAW.

