Unseen photo of Brock Lesnar and a heartbroken Big E after WWE Day 1 went off air

An unseen photo of Brock Lesnar and Big E has surfaced on the web, taken moments after the former's WWE Title win at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Last night, Lesnar was added to the WWE title Fatal Four-Way match at Day 1. The Beast Incarnate was previously scheduled to face Roman Reigns, but the latter tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the event. Lesnar's inclusion turned the WWE Title bout into a Fatal Five-Way match.

The match's climax saw Brock Lesnar hitting an F5 on Big E and pinning him to become the new WWE Champion. The Beast Incarnate suffered quite a beating at the hands of Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins during the match, but was the victor when all was said and done.

A new photo highlighting the aftermath of Brock Lesnar's WWE Title victory is currently making the rounds on social media. A dejected Big E can be seen sitting at ringside in the picture. In the background, Brock Lesnar can be spotted leaving the ring, with the WWE Title on his shoulder.

Brock Lesnar is now a six-time WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest champions of all time. He has won WWE's top prize on six occasions and is also a three-time Universal Champion.

Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 after a long hiatus and was sporting a brand new look.

The Beast Incarnate's demeanor had changed as well. Lesnar has been portraying the role of a babyface ever since his 2021 return.

Brock Lesnar failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at Crown Jewel 2021 and was determined to put The Tribal Chief down at Day 1. In an unexpected turn of events, Lesnar has now ended up winning the WWE Title.

As for Big E, the picture embedded above clearly shows what he's going through right now. Last year, the New Day member won the belt by cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley.

Shortly after Day 1, it was revealed that Big E was seemingly scheduled to win the WWE Title before Lesnar was added to the match.

Did Big E deserve to hold the title for a longer period? What are your thoughts on a potential Big E vs. Brock Lesnar match in the near future?

