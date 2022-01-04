Update on Brock Lesnar's Free Agent Status in WWE - Reports

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar has been internally shifted to the WWE RAW roster. However, regardless of that information, Lesnar will still be presented as a free agent on TV. This gives him the right to show up on any WWE show. Since he is the WWE Champion, it is safe to assume that he will primarily be featured on RAW rather than SmackDown.

During the WWE 2021 Draft, Brock Lesnar revealed in a backstage interview that thanks to his advocate Paul Heyman, he had been drafted to neither brand and was hence a free agent. This gives The Beast Incarnate the freedom to go to any brand and compete against anyone he wants to. He exercised his status as a free agent on WWE Day 1, when he inserted himself into the WWE Championship match.

The fatal four-way match became a fatal five-way match, including Kevin Owens, Big E, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. After an 8-minute barn burner, Brock Lesnar delivered a crushing F-5 to Big E which won Lesnar the match.

What's next for Brock Lesnar after WWE Day 1?

With Lesnar now being internally shifted to RAW, there is a strong chance that fans are finally going to get the dream match they've been hoping for a while now: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

The two former MMA fighters have subtly hinted at wanting to face each other for a while and the current situation might call for that match to finally happen.

Fans saw the two engage in physical combat for the first time ever at WWE Day 1. Both got considerable offense on the other, with Lashley even spearing Brock Lesnar through the barricade.

The most convincing piece of evidence that suggests Lesnar vs. Lashley is arriving was the post-match staredown the two had. As Lesnar clutched the title tightly, Lashley stared daggers at him from the ramp while the Beast Incarnate looked back with the widest smile on his face. Following the match, Lashley even teased a match with Brock Lesnar on his Twitter account.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a WrestleMania worthy match but it is possible that the match could take place as soon as Royal Rumble.

