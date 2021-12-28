Update on Edge's status for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW

As per reports by PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will appear on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The report also suggests that Edge is scheduled to appear on several episodes of RAW moving forward.

It's been rumored that WWE could change the story for tonight’s Monday Night RAW. Edge's current on-screen rival, The Miz, is set to renew his wedding vows with his wife Maryse on the show.

In the lead-up to tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE hosted a huge live event at Madison Square Garden. Edge faced Kevin Owens on Sunday’s show inside a steel cage.

Edge took to Instagram to express his views about the match with Owens. The former said that it was a funny thing to happen to him on his way back from Detroit, and that he ended up in a steel cage match against Owens.

Reflecting on the match, Edge took to Twitter to state that a match against Owens was on his shortlist and that he wanted to cross paths with the former Universal Champion before retiring for the last time.

Edge also teased a potential long-term feud between the two men down the road, as he concluded by writing that he has a feeling he and Owens will cross paths once again.

“Funny thing happened on my way to Detroit. I ended up in Madison Square Garden in a cage match against Kevin Owens. When I first got word I could wrestle again, this match was on my shortlist of things to do before I retire(for the last time). Have a feelin we’ll see each other again,” said Edge. (H/T- Wrestling News)

Edge ended his feud with Seth Rollins recently, only to start a new one with The Miz

Edge was drafted into the red brand of RAW as a part of the 2021 WWE Draft. But before his move to the red brand, the Rated-R Superstar had already engaged in a feud against Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

On the 8th of October, on an episode of SmackDown, Rollins was challenged by the WWE Hall of Famer for a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel.

During the feud, the former Universal Champion also invaded Edge's house in a wild scene.

Ultimately, at Crown Jewel 2021, Edge and Rollins put on a clinical match against each other, one that the Hall of Famer ended up winning in a hard-fought manner.

After returning to RAW on the 29th of November, Edge initiated his feud against The Miz and the two men are now scheduled for a match at WWE Day 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the current feud between Edge and The Miz? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman