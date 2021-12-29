Update regarding Omos' absence from this week's episode of WWE RAW - Reports

According to reports from PWInsider, WWE RAW star Omos was not seen backstage during this week's show.

The RAW star was present in Detroit but various sources confirmed that he flew home and didn't make it to the live show.

Throughout this week, many WWE stars have tested positive for COVID-19 and were sent home to take precautionary measures. It hasn't yet been confirmed if Omos' absence from RAW was related to COVID-19.

Alongside Omos, several other WWE Superstars were not present on RAW. WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley were also absent from the show.

Omos was recently seen at WWE's latest live event in Madison Square Garden. He faced his former tag team partner AJ Styles in a singles match.

Omos and AJ Styles' partnership ended recently on RAW

After the separation of The O.C back in April 2020, AJ Styles was drafted to the red brand of RAW.

Styles appointed a new bodyguard, Omos, who was in his corner during matches. Together, the two men formed a tag team and at won the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37.

Following their victory, Styles and Omos began feuding with RK-Bro. At SummerSlam, Omos and Styles lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to Randy Orton and Riddle.

After weeks of teasing, Omos ultimately attacked his now-former tag team partner, on the 20th of December episode of RAW. The two men recently faced off against one another at Madison Square Garden.

The Phenomenal One won the contest by using the late Eddie Guerrero's popular steel chair trick. A singles feud between Styles and Omos is expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

We can expect the duo to even cross paths on a big stage at a pay-per-view in the near future.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Omos' feud with AJ Styles? Yes No 6 votes so far