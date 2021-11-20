"I'm not all in" - Veteran wrestling manager claims he isn't a fan of Damian Priest (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has had a remarkable run since he arrived on WWE RAW earlier this year; the reigning United States Champion has quickly become one of the brightest stars on the red brand. But veteran wrestling manager Kenny Bolin isn't a big fan of The Archer of Infamy.

Priest initially rose to prominence on the main roster during Bad Bunny's feud with The Miz. At WWE WrestleMania 37, the former NXT star joined forces with Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. Priest later won the WWE United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Still, despite this success, Bolin, who has managed several major stars, doesn't think Priest can reach the next level.

During the recent Survivor Series preview show with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bolin shared his belief that Damian Priest doesn’t have the potential to be a world champion. The veteran wrestling manager claimed that there's something about him that doesn’t click.

“I don’t know, there’s just something there that’s not clicking with me, I don’t know what it is," said Bolin. "There’s some of these people just sometimes you just, there's something that doesn’t tell me that there’s a potential world champion in the making there. I don't know what it is but I'm not all in."

Bolin went on to mention that a win over Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series would elevate Priest, though he also thinks that the former king should never lose.

"I need to see a little bit more," Bolin continued. "But if you need to elevate him, a win over Shinsuke [Nakamura] would be the way to do it, but I’m a big Shinsuke fan. He should never lose, still should be undefeated."

Damian Priest has been the WWE United States Champion since SummerSlam

Damian Priest won the WWE United States Championship at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view by beating Sheamus. Since then, he has defended his title against The Celtic Warrior, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy, among others.

During his time with WWE, Damian Priest has been highly successful, to say the least. When Priest first signed with the company, he quickly grabbed everyone's attention in NXT, and he's continued to shine ever since.

Do you agree with Bolin's comments about Damian Priest? Sound off below.

