"I hear things going on in the back"- Veteran wrestling manager talks about a potential change in character for Randy Orton (Exclusive)

During the recent Survivor Series preview show on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kenny Bolin claimed that Randy Orton will finally turn his back on Riddle and end RK-Bro in the process.

While breaking down the upcoming tag team match between RK-Bro and The Usos, Bolin teased the possibility of Randy Orton finally turning his back on Riddle.

According to the veteran pro wrestling manager, he thinks that Randy Orton is getting fed up of the RK-Bro tag team and his partnership with Riddle.

Bolin thinks that The Viper would do something that would lead to the separation of one of WWE's odd but successful pairing.

“That’s actually a tough call, that’s actually a tough call. I’m gonna call it now Randy Orton finally gets sick of this RK-Bro crap, he wants to break away from it and he will do something to cause RK-Bro to get pinned and just kind of lay the groundwork," expressed Bolin.

Bolin also talked about how he had already heard things that were happening backstage involving Orton and Riddle, and claimed that the former WWE Champion wants to get rid of his current tag team partner.

However, Bolin then went on to sarcastically add that he might've made up the same statement.

“I think Randy’s about fed up with that crap and he wants to move away. I hear, I hear things going on in the back. Maybe I just made that up but either way that’s what I’m looking for,” said Bolin.

Randy Orton has been teaming with Riddle for months now and will aim for a victory at Survivor Series

As of right now, RK-Bro and The Usos are regarded as the two best tag teams in WWE. And for good reason.

RK-Bro are the RAW Tag Team Champions and The Usos are currently in their seventh reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

While the duo of Randy Orton and Riddle seem to always be edging more towards the comedic side of things, there is certainly doubt in the fact that the pair have been incredible as a team so far.

At SummerSlam, the duo won the RAW Tag Team Titles by beating AJ Styles and Omos. And at the Survivor Series, Randy Orton and Riddle will aim to beat the current SmackDown tag champs in what promises to be a terrific battle.

