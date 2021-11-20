"They weren't risen from the dead" - veteran wrestling manager explains how Hit Row stood out from the rest of the WWE roster (Exclusive)

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran pro wrestling manager Kenny Bolin opened up about Hit Row and how they managed to impress in comparison to the rest of the WWE roster.

Bolin started off by praising Hit Row, saying how extraordinary the group was. He also talked about how he liked Hit Row's gimmick and how perfectly the faction executed their style.

"I saw that, I saw it. I liked what I saw, I didn't have any problems with them. It was different, there wasn't anybody else doing what they were doing that I can recall," stated Bolin.

Bolin kept on talking about Hit Row and added that they weren’t like any of the monsters who rise from the dead and put some goofy masks to cover up their reality, which seemed like a shot at RETRIBUTION.

Bolin went on to take another shot, this time at the Viking Raiders and continued, saying Hit Row was a faction who did things differently.

“At least they weren't monsters, they weren't risen from the dead somewhere, put on some goofy a** mask. They weren't left over vikings that were discovered on a wrecked ship somewhere on a beach. They were doing something that nobody else was doing, god forbid that," said Bolin.

Check out Kenny Bolin on Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

Hit Row rose through the ranks of WWE NXT but didn't last too long on the main roster

Hit Row was initially formed by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on WWE NXT. The formation of Hit Row helped Scott win the NXT North American Championship. During their time on the brand, the faction established their place as entertaining heels, with all four members contributing in a big way.

As part of the 2021 WWE Draft, Hit Row was drafted into the SmackDown brand. Unfortunately, the group didn’t get a proper chance to show off their talents.

On the 4th of November, B-Fab was released from the contract by WWE, leaving the faction to be a three member group.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The next week, Hit Row attacked Sami Zayn, thus hinting at a feud with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. But on the 18th of November, the other three members of Hit Row were released from their contract as well.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku