Vince McMahon denied current Champion of a hilarious entrance at WWE Crown Jewel 

Riddle's entrance at WWE Crown Jewel was a viral moment. He rode a camel to the ring, much to the dismay of his partner Randy Orton. However, in a recent interview, the RAW Tag Team Champion told a very different story.

The King of Bros says that Orton pitched the idea of him accompanying Riddle on another Camel. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon denied The Viper's request, saying that the comedic entrance would go against the 14x WWE Champion's character.

"The camel was a good time! I highly recommend, if you haven’t ridden a camel, get yourself a camel, get yourself the opportunity to ride one. Especially if you get the opportunity to ride one in Saudi, embrace the culture there and everything else – and the fans loved it. I’ll be honest – I loved it. You know who wasn’t happy about it though, because they didn’t get to ride a camel either? Randy. Randy wanted to ride a camel and Vince wouldn’t let him. He goes, 'Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.' He’s like, 'What does that mean man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?!' I’m like, 'Randy, I’m sorry bro, sometimes you’re just not the dude that rides camels," said Riddle, (h/t Fightful).

Later in the interview, Riddle discussed the planning process for his epic entrance, saying that WWE didn't tell him until 7 am the morning of the show. While he loves his scooters, Riddle expressed his pure excitement when he heard the news:

"I have no idea who pitched it. All I know is that the morning of the show, seven o’clock in the morning, I was jetlagged so I didn’t get any sleep that night and I was still awake. I get a call and they’re like, 'We need you at the show early to rehearse and stuff.' I’m like, 'Rehearse what?' They go, 'Rehearse riding a camel.' I was like, 'A real camel!' They’re like, 'Yeah!' So, that’s what happened – it was great, I enjoyed it. The camel was great too," said Riddle

RKBro will take on The Usos at WWE Survivor Series.

WWE announced earlier today that RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and Randy Orton would take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions in an exciting matchup at Survivor Series.

Tonight on Monday Night's RAW, both teams were involved in a six-man tag team match that ended with a loss for RKBro's side. However, Orton and Riddle got the last laugh, with Orton hitting a massive RKO after The Usos tried to continue attacking his partner.

What do you think will happen at Survivor Series? Will Riddle and Orton overcome The Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

