Vince McMahon's original plans for former WWE Universal Champion to return to NXT revealed

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently revealed that he was supposed to return to NXT for an extended run in 2019. But these plans changed, so Owens made a single appearance at NXT War Games 2019 instead.

Kevin Owens is one of the most successful NXT call-ups to date. He's a former WWE Universal Champion, and he's constantly involved in main event feuds. Given his star power, Owens' return to NXT at the time would have greatly benefitted the brand, which had just started competing with AEW Dynamite.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Kevin Owens discussed a number of topics. In one highlight, he looked back on how Vince McMahon scrapped the plans for him to return to NXT for a prolonged period of time.

"Before I did the War Games return, there were concrete plans for me to go back to NXT for an extended period before coming back to the main roster,” Owens said. “At the time Paul Heyman was in charge on RAW and those were just plans we had and Vince [McMahon] had signed off on all of them."

"Eventually, he changed his mind and nothing happened . . . That’s all it comes down to," Owens continued. "What he says goes. It wasn’t something I had just floated about, it was a plan that was going to happen and they just went in a different direction." [h/t TalkSPORT]

Will Kevin Owens leave WWE?

Many fans continue to speculate about Kevin Owens' future, as his WWE contract is set to expire in January. With less than three months left on this deal, will the former champion leave when the contract is up?

As soon as the story about his contract started making waves, Owens took to Twitter to tweet out the coordinates to Mount Rushmore. This post was a direct reference to his previous stable with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks. The tweet was quickly deleted, but it fueled even more speculation about Owens potentially joining his former allies in AEW.

That being said, the fan-favorite star is still prominently featured on WWE programming. Just last night, he turned heel and attacked Big E in the closing segment of WWE RAW. Moving forward, he will likely feud with the Powerhouse of Positivity over the WWE Championship.

What do you think Kevin Owens will do when his contract expires? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

