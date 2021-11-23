WWE official can't help but crack jokes after Vince McMahon is robbed of his egg

Vince McMahon arrived at the Barclays Center for Survivor Series with a 100 million dollar Cleopatra Egg, which was unfortunately stolen. Despite the seriousness of the situation, WWE official Adam Pearce could not help but crack a few egg-related jokes.

The Boss made his return to WWE television with the "original" Cleopatra Egg in hand. Vince McMahon claimed the egg was given to him by none other than The Rock, as a token of appreciation on his 25th anniversary.

Unfortunately, while he was distracted by the events of the evening, an unidentified thief came in and stole the egg.

Of course, Vince McMahon brought in the best of the best to help solve this case, none other than his two top WWE officials, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. The dynamic duo are yet to find the culprit, but that hasn't stopped Adam Pearce from taking some time to tweet out a few egg-related puns.

The puns caught the eye of RAW announcer Corey Graves, who immediately called out Pearce. The latter quickly acknowledged his mistake and apologized, claiming he got "too eggcited."

Why did Vince McMahon return to WWE television with Cleopatra's Egg?

There has been a lot of speculation behind the peculiar storyline surrounding Vince McMahon and Cleopatra's Egg. For starters, it did not seem to have any major effect on any of the results of last night's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As such, many have been wondering why The Boss chose to make his triumphant return to WWE television with an egg in hand.

It is evident that WWE were helping with the promotion of The Rock's new movie Red Notice. However, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer also believes it was just another way for the company to increase its viewership for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

"Well, I just thought it was like a way to get Vince on television to get a rating tomorrow, that's all," said Meltzer. "I mean, they probably have some storyline."

Either way, the WWE Universe will be watching tonight's episode of the red brand keenly, as they hope to find out who exactly stole Vince McMahon's 100 million dollar egg.

