Vince McMahon's hilarious reaction to ex-WWE writer's real-life feud with John Cena

Vince McMahon laughed off John Cena's backstage feud with Freddie Prinze Jr. McMahon told the former WWE writer that only he had the authority to fire him.

Cena and Prinze Jr. were not on good terms when the Star Wars Rebels star joined WWE as a writer. The 16-time world champion interrupted a promo class that was being conducted by Prinze Jr., which led to an argument between the two.

Freddie Prinze Jr. detailed his real-life, backstage rivalry with John Cena on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He revealed why Cena didn't get along with him, and also divulged Vince McMahon's hilarious reaction after learning about the feud:

"I sit down and Vince goes, 'So, heard you had a little problem with Cena today. (Vince laughs)' I was like, 'Nah, man,' - I try to downplay it and go, 'I think he's testing me. All you guys like to test me.' And he goes, 'Ah, don't worry about it, I'm the only one that can fire you.' And Kevin (Dunn) laughs at Vince's joke. And I'm like, 'Man, that wasn't even that good."

Prinze Jr added:

"But I learned in that moment, (it was a way of Vince telling him) 'Don't worry about it, keep doing your thing. If they're giving you crap, I'm the only one that you need to worry about giving you crap. You could take it from everyone else."

Check out this clip of Freddie Prinze Jr telling some stories about his experiences with Vince McMahon:

Prinze Jr. stated that Cena did not interrupt his promo classes in the future and that the two got along better following the first incident.

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how he got to do promo class in WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr @RealFPJr Y’all keep fighting over AEW and WWE. I’m just gonna watch em both. Y’all keep fighting over AEW and WWE. I’m just gonna watch em both. 😂😂😂

Vince McMahon took promo class for young WWE stars in the 2000s, which Freddie Prinze Jr. was witness to. He narrated a hilarious anecdote of the WWE Chairman training then budding stars like Sheamus and Wade Barrett, the results of which angered McMahon.

"Vince jumps up, flips a table over, and goes, 'AH, DAMNIT!' and storms out. I go up to Vince after and say, 'Maybe I can take over the promo class because I think I can speak the language you're speaking and then translate it to them.' And he handed me the promo class," said Prinze Jr.

The former writer was part of the company's creative team and later became a backstage producer in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Wrestling with Freddie and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Anirudh B