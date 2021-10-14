"Thank you for taking care of him"- Former WWE referee recalls Vince McMahon's reaction following Triple H injury (Exclusive)

Marty Elias recently recalled Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to an injury Triple H sustained during a match at New Year's Revolution 2007.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the former WWE referee spoke about his conversation with Vince McMahon following a match where the Chairman of WWE thanked him for helping out Triple H:

"He never really gave me feedback unless it was something he was nitpicking at, but I do recall, it was New Year’s Revolution and unfortunately it was when Triple H got injured and stuff. After the match, we called it a no-contest and all that, we got to the back. Vince pulled me aside and he told me straight up he goes, ‘Thank you for being out there and for being where you were because you really helped Paul (Triple H) and thank you for being out there and for taking care of him.’ And I said, That’s my job, boss," Marty Elias said.

Check out the entire episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone in the video below:

The match in concern is the tag team match for the World Tag Team Championships when Triple H and Shawn Michaels challenged Rated RKO (Edge and Randy Orton) for the titles.

The Game suffered a legitimate injury to his right leg while delivering a spinebuster to The Legend Killer. The injury ruled him out for seven months off WWE Television.

Triple H was supposed to challenge for the WWE Championship

As detailed by Elias in an article he wrote on The Floor Seat, the original plans were for Triple H to challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 23. The duo met in the ring a year earlier where the Leader of the Cenation defended his WWE title successfully against The King of Kings.

Due to the injury, Shawn Michaels went on to challenge John Cena at The Grandest Stage of them all, albeit in a losing effort. It also resulted in a split between Edge and Randy Orton as plans changed for them as well.

Do you think Triple H would have beaten John Cena at Wrestlemania 23 if the match took place? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

