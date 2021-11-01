"I don't know if I'll be able to take you back" - Details on Vince McMahon's warning to former WWE Superstar who asked to leave

Ahmed Johnson has revealed that Vince McMahon warned him about his WWE future after he asked to leave the company in 1998.

McMahon has welcomed dozens of superstars back to WWE after lengthy absences over the years. However, the WWE Chairman did not want to rehire Johnson after the former Intercontinental Champion requested his exit.

Speaking on the LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Johnson said McMahon made it clear he may never return to WWE.

“No, I have never, ever called him [Vince McMahon] once [since leaving WWE]. I had a sick family member and things weren’t going great in my life, and I just felt it was time to step away. [Vince McMahon’s response was] basically what he says to everybody, ‘Well, if you leave now, I don’t know if I’ll be able to take you back,’ and things like that,” he said.

Ahmed Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. The highlight of his career came in 1996 when he won the Intercontinental Championship to become the first African-American holder of a WWE singles title.

Ahmed Johnson compares Vince McMahon and Vince Russo

After leaving WWE in February 1998, Ahmed Johnson debuted in WCW as Big T in January 2000. He worked for the company for five months before appearing on the independent circuit.

Johnson enjoyed working with former writer Vince Russo during his time in WCW. He also recalled how WCW stars did not complain about his in-ring style in the way that his former WWE co-workers did.

“I liked Vince Russo, man. He was okay, an okay dude, man. I enjoyed WCW. I enjoyed the guys there. Not one time… let me put you in this scenario. Why is it that in WWF [WWE] they say that I was a shooter and stiff, but not one person from WCW ever said anything about me being a shooter or stiff?” Johnson said.

Johnson added that WWE was full of “jealousy and bitterness” during his three-year run working for Vince McMahon’s company. By contrast, WCW had a pleasant atmosphere behind the scenes without as much backstage politics.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ahmed Johnson join the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 7 votes so far