Vince McMahon allegedly threatened to fire former WWE star if she hurt her opponent

Vince McMahon allegedly told Luna Vachon she would be fired if she “bruised or scratched” Sable during their match at WWE WrestleMania 14 in 1998.

Sable teamed up with Marc Mero to defeat Luna Vachon and Goldust in a mixed tag team match at WWE’s biggest event of the year. While Vachon was a wrestling veteran at the time, the inexperienced Sable had never competed in an official match.

The latest episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring focused on the ups and downs of Vachon’s wrestling career. In an archive audio clip, the former WWE star could be heard discussing the time that Vince McMahon gave her a warning before she faced Sable.

“Now we’re talking WrestleMania, this is the Super Bowl of wrestling. I was told by Vince McMahon if I bruised or scratched her [Sable], I would be fired,” Vachon said.

The WrestleMania 14 match lasted nine minutes and was widely viewed as a success. The finish saw Sable hit a TKO on Vachon to pick up the victory for her team.

Vince McMahon’s reaction to Luna Vachon and Sable’s match

Luna Vachon’s ex-husband, former WWE star Gangrel, said Vince McMahon applauded when the two women arrived backstage after the match. Vachon thought the WWE Chairman was clapping for her, but she soon realized he was only praising Sable.

WWE legend Mick Foley added that Vachon became emotional because she felt her performance had not been appreciated.

“I tried talking to her, ‘Luna, what’s wrong?’ and she just broke down in tears. ‘Nobody appreciates what I did.’ And it hurt her, she wanted to be acknowledged for being something other than strange. She wanted to be acknowledged for what she could do in the ring and, on that night, we call it The Grandest Stage of Them All, they had this barn burner of a match and it really hurt her that she was not noticed for it,” Foley said.

Vachon passed away in 2010 at the age of 48 following a drug overdose. She was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

