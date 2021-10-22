"You f*****g ruined it!" - Vince McMahon screamed at former WWE star for 'ruining' big segment

Vince McMahon is notorious for giving people an earful through their headsets in commentary if they say something he doesn't like. Former WWE personality Renee Paquette was no stranger to that, as the WWE Chairman yelled at her for referring to boxing legend Tyson Fury as "The Gypsy King."

The two-time world heavyweight boxing champion had a short stint with WWE in 2019, which saw him take on former Universal Champion Braun Strowman at that year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Renee Paquette recalled Vince McMahon screaming at her because she called Tyson Fury by his nickname Gypsy King instead of referring to him as the 'Lineal Champion.'

“Tyson Fury was on the show," said Renee. "It was when he was doing his stint in WWE and it was me, Samoa Joe, Booker T, and Beth Phoenix, I believe that’s what the cast was for that crew. I was throwing to a package, ‘Blah, blah, blah, something, something, The Gypsy King Tyson Fury, throw to package.’ And he’s [Vince McMahon] in my ear, he goes, ‘You f*****g ruined it!’ Screaming at me, telling me that I ruined this segment because I did not refer to Tyson Fury as the Lineal Champion. That I referred to him as ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury through the package.” (H/T SEScoops)

Renee Paquette says Vince McMahon wasn't satisfied until she acknowledged that she heard him

Vince McMahon prefers things to be presented in a certain way and other things to be avoided. Although Tyson Fury's nickname is Gypsy King, he was adamant that he be referred to as the 'Lineal Champion' instead.

The chairman wasn't happy that Renee Paquette didn't respond to him, so he demanded that she acknowledge that she heard him.

“So he’s yelling at me about this and I’m looking down at my notes, maybe I’m looking to Samoa Joe, taking in this information in my ear but he thinks I’m ignoring him," Renee added. "So, he yells at me again, ‘Do you hear me? Acknowledge that you hear me!’ And he wanted me to look into the camera and be like, ‘Yes sir. I hear you, I understand you, I apologize.'”

Paquette worked in the company as a backstage interviewer, host, and commentator for Monday Night RAW under the ring name Renee Young before her departure last year.

She recently revealed that her non-compete clause is over and is free and clear to appear for other promotions.

