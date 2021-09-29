"Why is this guy doing this?" - Vince McMahon was surprised at ex-Universal Champion's early WWE gimmick

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was surprised that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was one of the Rosebuds at the start of his career.

In his recent appearance on the Highspot Virtual Gimmick Table, Strowman, who goes by his real name Adam Scherr, stated that the WWE Chairman noticed him when he was a part of Adam Rose's Rosebuds. But McMahon had bigger plans for Scherr in WWE.

"I was a Rosebud. That’s what got me seen. Vince [McMahon] himself saw me doing the Rosebud gimmick, he goes, ‘Why is this guy doing this?" said Scherr.

Scherr also talked about his WWE career and how it took a lot of his time to pursue other interests away from the ring. The former WWE Universal Champion, though, misses being inside the ring.

"It’s kind of cool to have the opportunity just to do stuff. I was very fortunate in my time with WWE but it was very, very time consuming. I didn’t have a lot of time to do other things so now during my downtime when I’m trying to figure out what I wanna do when I grow up, I get an opportunity to go out and, you know, explore different avenues, try different things and I’m enjoying it. I definitely miss being in the squared circle though. I promise you that," said the former WWE star. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Braun Strowman's pro wrestling career following his WWE release

Strowman was surprisingly released by WWE in June 2021, just a year after holding his first World Title in the company.

He hasn't signed up for any promotion so far, but he will feature in his first match after his release on October 1, when he faces another former WWE star EC3.

The duo will feature on a show called Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All. There have been reports that Scherr is in talks with IMPACT Wrestling about potentially joining the promotion in the future.

