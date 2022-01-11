"We don't care about Gable and Otis" - wrestling veteran lambasts title change on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo does not care for Alpha Academy winning the titles on RAW this week.

Russo reviewed the entire episode of the red brand on the latest iteration of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The wrestling veteran dissected the tag team title change on the red brand and shared his honest opinion on Chad Gable and Otis.

Russo suggested that WWE may have removed the tag team titles from RK-Bro because the team is over and did not need the championships any longer. However, he mentioned that Gable and Otis did not have any heel heat with the crowd. He mentioned that the fans in attendance did not care for their win.

Here's what Russo had to say about the title change:

"Bro, here's their logic. RK-Bro does not need the tag titles. Okay fine, they don't need the tag titles, they're over, they're babyfaces, they're popular, they're selling merch, the kids love them, the whole nine yards. Are you going to sit there and tell me Chad Gable and Otis have heat? There isn't a tag team with heat to but the belts on. We don't care about Gable and Otis, they don't have heat."

Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships

WWE's flagship show rolled into Philadelphia, PA this week for an action-packed episode.

RK-Bro's Randy Orton and Riddle were set to take on Otis and Gable with the tag team championships on the line. The match ended with new champions being crowned.

The huge upset came when Gable countered an RKO attempt by Randy Orton and pushed him into a vicious Powerslam by Otis. This ended the title reign for RK-Bro and ushered in a new era for the Alpha Academy.

