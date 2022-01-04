"These guys do everything you ask" - former writer lambasts WWE for Big E's dismal booking (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is flabbergasted with WWE's treatment of Big E over the Day 1 weekend.

The former WWE head writer was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Legion of RAW. Russo spoke about the fallout from WWE Day 1 and reviewed this week's episode of RAW.

Russo mentioned that he was surprised to see WWE burying Big E. He suggested that Big E may have offended someone backstage with his opinions.

Here's what Russo said:

"There's been a lot of stories. Big E has been the type of guy that speaks up. And I've heard of instances in the past when they wanted him to do certain things and he voiced an opinion. Bro all it takes is one time like telling a Prichard 'I don't like that.' That's how the business is. So when you look at a case like Big E, they put the belt on him, and then all of a sudden we get what we got on Sunday. So how do you not think what did he do? You have to think that way bro."

Russo also suggested that Vince McMahon should have been sharing the screen with Big E on RAW rather than Austin Theory.

"We said the same thing about Drew, these guys do everything you ask of them. It's not on the talent. Vince McMahon should be doing vignettes with Big E, not Austin freaking Theory for crying out loud," Russo said.

Big E missed out on his rematch against Brock Lesnar

The main event on this week's RAW was a Fatal 4-Way match to decide the number one contender for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were also included in the matchup.

However, things did not go according to plan for the former WWE Champion as he was put through the announce table by Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. The four-way rules also ensured that Lashley picked up the win without having to pin Big E.

