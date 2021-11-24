"They don't even care" - Vince Russo bashes WWE for the backstage egg hunt segments on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about the egg hunt segments featured on this week's episode of RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo reviewed the latest episode of the red brand. This week's show was based on the fallout of Survivor Series and Vince McMahon's quest to find the golden egg gifted to him by the Rock.

Russo stated that WWE did not care about their talent looking bad. He pointed out that Rhea Ripley was also looking for the missing artifact in the egg hunt segments backstage. It implied that she was also interested in taking on Big E for the WWE Championship.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the egg hunt:

"They don't even care. So the winner is supposed to get a title shot. So you got Rhea Ripley turning over tables in the back because she wants to fight Big E? Rhea Ripley wants to fight Big E. Really? You really want to see what that looks like?" Russo said.

Austin Theory received a WWE title opportunity on RAW

This week on RAW, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon promised a title match against WWE Champion Big E to anyone who would find him the lost golden egg. Midway into the show, Austin Theory was revealed as the culprit. He mentioned that he wanted to take a selfie with the egg but got startled by security.

Vince mentioned that it took guts for Theory to accept his mistake and return the egg. The WWE Chairman was impressed by the latter's honesty, awarding him a title opportunity against Big E.

However, the WWE Champion was up to the test and defeated Austin Theory with the Big Ending.

