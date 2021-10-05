"I've never seen a prizefighter look like this" – former WWE writer on WWE's portrayal of Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed his disappointment with the way WWE has booked Kevin Owens.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE missed out on the Kevin Owens character.

Russo declared that Owens was a missed opportunity for WWE. He pointed out that Owens debuted with the Prizefighter gimmick but didn't look like a prizefighter. Russo suggested that Owens should have been the family guy that liked to fight.

Here's what Russo had to say about the gimmick:

“And bro I gotta tell you man, Kevin Owens should have been like every man. He should have been every guy. They so, so, so missed the boat on this guy, man. I remember when they brought him up, I'll never forget, and the first moniker that they put on him under was that he was a “Prize Fighter.” Bro, I've never seen a prize fighter look like this. Right off the bat it didn't match up. Then one time bro, one or two times, they played a couple of promos when he was with his kid, remember that? That should have been the angle bro. That should have been the angle - he's a family guy, he's a regular guy. He likes to eat he likes to drink beer, he likes to fight and he's going to win some and lose some. That should have been this guy.”

Russo went on to say that, after all these years on the main roster, WWE did not have a definite character for Kevin Owens.

“Bro, can I ask you a simple question? What's Kevin Owens’ character? What is it? I know he's from Canada but that's not a character. After all these years bro, what's his character?”

You can watch the full video here:

Kevin Owens has been drafted to Monday Night RAW

Kevin Owens got some TV time on RAW this week soon after he was drafted to the red brand. Owens walked down to the ring to cut a promo, but even before he could get a word in, he was interrupted by Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa took the mic from Owens and welcomed him back to RAW. He then said that he was looking to face Reggie for the 24/7 championship.

This did not impress Owens as he landed a Stunner on Tozawa and left the ring.

Do you think Kevin Owens will make an impact on RAW? Let us know in the comments below.

