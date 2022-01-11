"That should have been going on all night" - wrestling veteran on how WWE should have booked Brock Lesnar - Bobby Lashley segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently suggested how WWE should have booked the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley segment on RAW.

The former WWE head writer was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Russo reviewed the latest episode and broke down the events that transpired during the show.

He did not agree with the creative direction for the Lesnar-Lashley feud and mentioned that The Beast Incarnate criticizing his challenger on the mic did not make The All Mighty look good.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro what happened was for two reasons: the first reason on this show was so that Lesnar could bury Lashley verbally and Lashley doesn't do anything because here came the Hurt Business and he wound up laying them out. So Lesnar was able to cut that promo on Lashley, belittle him, embarrass him with no return from Lashley. Number two, you know well that Lashley is going to be in a handicap match against the Hurt Business next week. Those are the two reasons why they did it which absolutely stink and are ridiculous."

The WWE veteran added that the two men should have brawled and the RAW locker room should have come out to separate the two men:

Russo continued, "You should have never had Lesnar dress down Lashley the way they did. They should have brawled, the locker room should have emptied to separate them and that should have been going on all night."

Brock Lesnar called out Bobby Lashley for being a wannabe

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a war of words this week on RAW. Lashley accused Lesnar of avoiding him for 20 years. Lesnar replied that Lashley was not on the same level as him.

The Beast Incarnate then proceeded to announce that he would beat Lashley at the Royal Rumble because Lashley was just a "Brock Lesnar wannabe." Their segment this week on RAW may have arguably been a little off, but the upcoming match promises to be a barnburner.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Arjun