"When did she become The Joker?" - Vince Russo on WWE SmackDown star (Exclusive) 

WWE Veteran Vince Russo expressed his opinion on Sasha Banks' promo on Monday Night RAW.

While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Banks' promo, citing her use of fake laughter, basically referring to it as almost comical.

Russo? Never afraid to share his opinion, the veteran writer and promoter cut loose in his assessment of Banks. He held nothing back:

"Bro, I got to ask you a question... Chris, I do a weekly show with my good friend RD Reynolds. I need to give RD a plug. RD actually wrote, 'The Death of WCW' with me on the cover of the book. We do a Batman '66 show every week. So, we see a lot of Cesar Romero, The Joker. Bro, here's the problem when I'm watching this promo. When did Sasha Banks become The Joker?", Vince Russo said.

He further went on to call the promo 'fake stupid wrestling'.

"Chris, like how many times during the day are you talking, whether it's with a client or your wife or the woman at the bank. How many times you find yourself talking and then all of sudden break into a laughter? (mimics Joker laugh) Bro, unless you are Cesar Romero, what are you doing? Nobody does this. Just cut the promo. Stop with the Joker laugh. No, that is fake stupid wrestling. Stop. It doesn't add to anything."

You can watch the entire episode of Legion of RAW below:

Can Sasha Banks bring back the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship to the blue brand?

The Smackdown Women's Championship will be on the line at Crown Jewel when current champion Becky Lynch puts her title up for grabs against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

"The Man" and "The EST" were traded to RAW during the Draft, leaving "The Boss" as the only member of the blue brand in the match... Considering that Banks has been one of WWE's brightest female stars of the past decade? It will be interesting to see if she can win the title for her brand.

Do you think Sasha Banks will be victorious at Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read

If any quotes are being used from this article, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sasha Banks regain the SmackDown Women's Championship? Yes No 2 votes so far