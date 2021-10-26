"Why don't you just find another profession?" – former WWE writer questions Carmella's character in WWE (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Carmella wearing a mask during her matches.

On their first night as part of WWE RAW, Carmella and Liv Morgan added yet another chapter to their rivalry. Carmella donned her protective mask to avoid any serious damage to her face. The mask absorbed most of the offense, and Carmella picked up the victory.

Russo stated that Carmella wearing a mask made no sense. He said Carmella should be looking for other careers if her face was so valuable to her.

Here's what Vince Russo said:

"The logic of 'My face is the money maker so I got to wear a mask so that nobody hits me in the face,' well, if you weren't a professional wrestler to begin with, you wouldn't have to worry about getting hit in the face. So why don't you find another profession? And here's another thing, bro. We have to find out through the comments of Liv Morgan that they're engaged. Why wasn't that a thing? Bro, what could be behind that ridiculous mask? You know it's a rib. Like it's ridiculous looking."

It was a historic night for Carmella on RAW

Carmella started off her stint on the Red Brand with a win. This is more special since Carmella has only appeared on SmackDown since the WWE brand split back in 2016.

While part of the Blue Brand, Carmella became the first woman to win the Money in the Bank contract and also cashed in to become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Carmella recently got engaged to WWE's Corey Graves

Apart from her victory on RAW, Carmella had more good news to share with fans as she got engaged to WWE commentator, Corey Graves.

Carmella and Corey have been for at least over two years. They got engaged on Carmella's 34th birthday (23rd October 2021). Corey shared the news over Instagram and wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my queen. My rock. My sanity. My insanity. My best friend. There is no one else in the world I would rather spend this journey through life with. I love you @carmellawwe."

Carmella confirmed the news in the comment section of the same post and wrote: "My fiancé."

