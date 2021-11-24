"The guy looks terrible" - Former WWE writer claims his 90-year-old dad is in better shape than Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon returned at Survivor Series to kick off an unusual storyline featuring 'Cleopatra's Golden Egg.' Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed the angle on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, and the former specifically voiced his concerns over the WWE Chairman's look.

The former WWE head writer said his 90-year-old father looked better than Vince McMahon and felt that the WWE chairman should not have put himself back on TV.

Vince Russo stated that McMahon is delusional if he thinks he looks good enough to engage in active storylines on TV. The wrestling veteran was brutally honest while expressing his issues with Vince McMahon's appearance. Here's what he said in this week's Legion of RAW:

"I've got to be honest with you, and I'm just going to say this—Bro, my dad's 90 years old. My dad still plays softball three days a week. My dad at 90 looks better than Vince McMahon, and bro, I'm going to say this, the guy looks terrible. And here's the part I don't get, with the go he has, I don't know why he is putting himself out there looking like that. That part I can't figure out because maybe you can help me with this, because you've got an ego, but then you've got your vanity. He can't believe that at his age he looks good, and that's the part that I really don't understand, like, Vince, you don't look good, why are you putting yourself on television? How would you answer that?" questioned Vince Russo.

Vince Russo opens up on his recent interaction with Vince McMahon

Vince Russo revealed that Vince McMahon still feels he is 50 and he got that impression when he recently spoke to the WWE boss via email.

Vince McMahon apparently tried to portray himself as the man who ruled wrestling during the Attitude Era, but Russo quickly identified that his former employer was not the same person anymore.

Here's Vince Russo sharing details of his last conversation with Vince McMahon:

"Bro, when I had my last talks with Vince McMahon, I swear to god, Chris, the fact that you say that. He was positioning himself and trying to come across to me that this was Vince at the top of the Attitude Era, 50 years old, circa 90s; he was trying to come across to me like this was the guy I was dealing with. And I'm sitting on the other end thinking, 'No, bro; you're not. I know that guy, you're not that guy.' And I think, bro, that was the miscommunication at the end because, Chris, I swear to god, his emails look to me like they were coming from a 50-year-old like he has got the sack the size of grapefruits. But that's not who I'm dealing with in 2021, bro; that's not who I'm dealing with," Russo added.

Vince McMahon is 76 years old but showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to be the most powerful person in WWE. However, is Vince Russo right in this scenario? Should Vince McMahon just stay away from WWE TV? Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

