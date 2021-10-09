"Just another guy" - Vince Russo clarifies his comments about Austin Theory after WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has clarified that his recent comments about Austin Theory were not made with any ill intent.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Russo said “a million guys” in WWE have had a similar appearance to Theory. Discussing the new RAW star’s segment with Jeff Hardy, he added that WWE is “wasting our time with this guy.”

Russo, whose remarks were labeled “silly” by Theory, explained to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that his criticisms were aimed at WWE’s storytelling.

“A lot of these younger guys, they’re not gonna be able to separate what I’m saying. Austin, here’s what I’m saying… Chris, you have one first impression. One first impression, bro, that’s all you have. I don’t know Austin Theory from a hole in the ground,” Russo said.

“What I am talking about as a television viewer was, they just put a regular guy out there. Austin Theory is not writing the show. I don’t know anything about Austin Theory’s wrestling ability. I don’t know anything about the guy’s personality. What I am talking about is they just put this new character, even though we did the other little gimmick, but they’re introducing this character as just another guy.”

Vince Russo thinks WWE should have re-debuted Austin Theory differently

Austin Theory previously appeared on RAW between March 2020 and June 2020. During that time, he teamed up with Angel Garza in a losing effort against The Street Profits at WrestleMania 36.

Using Val Venis’ 1998 debut as an example, Vince Russo said WWE should have re-debuted Theory after weeks of vignettes hyping his return to RAW.

“Why do I say that?” Russo continued. “I say that because I was the guy that produced weeks and weeks and weeks of Val Venis vignettes before you ever saw him. And then when he walked out on that stage for the first time and I was in the arena, the roof blew off the place. So, Austin, you’ve gotta understand what I’m saying. This is not against you. They put you out there as just another guy, and casual viewers like me… that’s how they’re gonna perceive you, bro.”

Russo added that he used to write WWE television with casual viewers in mind. Two decades on, he believes WWE storylines are now designed only for hardcore fans and not for people who watch sporadically.

