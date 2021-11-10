"I'm going to spend the entire show trying to dupe people" - wrestling veteran criticizes Kevin Owens' heel turn (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently discussed Kevin Owens' heel turn on RAW.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer reviewed the latest episode of the red brand. He did not approve of the build-up to Owens' heel turn.

Russo mentioned that the premise of Kevin Owens seeking validation from the locker room ahead of his heel turn was ridiculous. Here's what Russo had to say about the angle:

"Think about the logic. I'm going to make a heel turn at the end of the show but I'm going to spend the entire show trying to dupe people. Just think about the logic of that, just how ridiculous the premise is," Russo said.

Vince Russo recalled his time during the Attitude Era and mentioned that when someone got the better of Austin one week, there would be hell to pay the next week with the Rattlesnake going on a rampage:

"The way the match ends, I don't care if Big E gets his revenge. I don't care. Back in our day bro, when somebody got the best of Austin at the end of the show, you knew bro, next week, all hell was breaking loose."

Kevin Owens attacked Big E to close out Monday Night RAW

Kevin Owens spent the whole episode in self doubt after his actions last week. Owens finally put his focus on the main event where he was set to take on Seth Rollins. The Prizefighter marched to the ring and attacked Rollins even before the first bell.

The action spilled to the outside and the two men continued to brawl as the referee started the count. Rollins quickly slithered back into the ring but Kevin Owens was inadvertently blocked by Big E at ringside. This led to Rollins picking up the win via countout.

A frustrated Owens lashed out at Big E. He laid out the WWE Champion with a vicious Powerbomb on the ring apron to close out the show.

