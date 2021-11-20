Vince Russo thinks WWE should have treated released superstar like Jeff Hardy (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should have treated the recently released John Morrison in the same way as Jeff Hardy.

Hardy, 44, signed a new two-year deal with WWE in 2020. Morrison, 42, returned to Vince McMahon’s company in 2019 and immediately reformed his alliance with The Miz. After a brief run as a singles competitor, the former Intercontinental Champion received his release earlier this week.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo questioned why WWE wanted to keep Hardy but not Morrison.

“Bro, didn’t they just re-sign Jeff Hardy? I look at Morrison in that category," said Russo. "I really do, bro, because this isn’t a guy that got older and got out of shape. I look at him in that category. So it’s like, you’re giving Hardy an extension but you’re cutting a guy like Morrison who’s a solidified superstar, still looks good, still looks like a movie star."

Should WWE have released other superstars instead of John Morrison?

Including his initial nine-year WWE run between 2002 and 2011, John Morrison worked for the company for a combined 11 years.

Vince Russo thinks WWE should have released other superstars, such as former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE, before Morrison.

“Bro, come on, I could probably name six names off the top of my head that I would release before him," Russo continued. "That’s why I’m thinking… unless there were issues. We’re talking about SLAPJACK’s friends, T-BAR and MACE. Bro, you’re not releasing them before Morrison? I am. You know what I mean? This guy had star power."

Russo also speculated that Morrison's exit may have had something to do with WWE releasing his wife, Taya Valkyrie (formerly known as Franky Monet) earlier this month.

